Congo removes Kabila’s immunity for possible prosecution

DR CONGO STRIPS FORMER PRESIDENT KABILA OF IMMUNITY OVER TREASON CHARGES

BBC- The Democratic Republic of Congo’s senate has stripped former President Joseph Kabila of his immunity, paving the way for his prosecution over his alleged backing of rebels in the east.

Authorities have accused him of treason and war crimes, saying there was a “substantial body of documents, testimony and material facts” linking Kabila to the M23 armed group, which has taken control of several towns in the mineral-rich east.

Kabila, 53, has not commented on the accusations but has in the past denied any connection with the insurgents.

Nearly 90 senators on Thursday voted in favour of his treason prosecution, while five opposed it.

“The senate authorises the prosecution and lifting of Joseph Kabila’s immunity,” declared senate Speaker Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde after Thursday’s vote.

The former president, who led the country between 2001 and 2019, did not appear before the senate to defend himself.

After stepping down, he was given the title of “senator for life”, which gives him legal immunity.

In order to pursue the charges against him, DR Congo’s military prosecutor had asked the senate to lift this privilege.

Kabila has been living outside the country, in South Africa, for the past two years. But at the beginning of last month he said he would be returning to help find a solution to the conflict in the east.

A few weeks later, there were reports that the former president had come back and was in Goma, one of the cities captured by the M23.

But these were denied by his political party, the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD).

Last month, the authorities banned the PPRD because of its “ambiguous attitude” to the occupation of Congolese territory by the M23.

Ordering the seizure of Kabila’s assets, Justice Minister Mutamba said the former president should return to the country and “face justice… and present his defence”.

Analysts say any trial of Kabila could further destabilise the country, which has been battling the M23 rebellion since 2012.

Kabila’s party termed his prosecution “pure theatre” aimed at distracting Congolese people from the main challenges facing the country, AFP news agency reported.

