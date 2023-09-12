Congratulations Hon. Raphael Nakachinda: A well deserved appointment- Dr Mwelwa

Congratulations Hon. Raphael Nakachinda: A well deserved appointment

By Dr Mwelwa

In these tumultuous times for the Patriotic Front (PF), it is becoming increasingly clear that their attitude towards critics and those with differing viewpoints is one of their biggest downfalls. This very attitude has already cost them their hold on power, and if they continue to dismiss the perspectives of others, it will hinder their chances of returning to office.

As an observer and critic myself, I recently attended a funeral where I witnessed this dismissive behavior firsthand. Senior members of the PF couldn’t even muster a simple greeting. When I tried to extend my hand to congratulate Mr. Nakachinda, he turned away as if I were a complete stranger.

Yes, I may be a critic, but when something good happens to someone, it should be an opportunity to put differences aside, shake hands, and offer congratulations. It is with this mindset that I acknowledge and congratulate Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda on his well-deserved appointment as the Patriotic Front Secretary General. His undeniable abilities and accomplishments have earned him this esteemed position.

However, I urge caution when celebrating this appointment. Not because Hon. Nakachinda lacks the qualifications, but rather because it may cause further legal battles within the party. While it is imperative to fill vacant positions, the highest priority at this moment in history should be to hold the PF National Convention, scheduled for the end of next month.

Why has the Vice President rushed to make these appointments while he himself is still embroiled in a legal battle over his acting position? The answer lies in the Alebwelelapo agenda. This appointment did not come as a surprise; the letter was written weeks before Antonio Mwanza resigned as Media Director. The timing of this appointment seems to align perfectly with the script of the Alebwelelapo agenda.

Now, how will this impact the eight or nine presidential bids within the party? Some may be promised jobs to secure their loyalty, while others may find themselves cast aside. In the coming days, I will make some of my predictions known to the public.

In light of these developments, it is crucial that the PF takes a bold step and calls for a National Convention. This is not just about rebranding the party; it is about demonstrating the courage to address internal differences and collectively pave the way for a stronger future. Without a National Convention, the party will likely face even more legal battles and find it challenging to regain public trust.

Rebranding starts with self-reflection, open dialogue, and a willingness to embrace diverse opinions. It is time for the Patriotic Front to seize this opportunity for genuine change and unity. The call for a National Convention is not a sign of weakness but of strength. It shows the party’s commitment to rebuilding, restructuring, and reconnecting with its supporters.

Let us hope that the PF can rise above its past mistakes and embrace the spirit of inclusivity. Only then can they truly begin the process of rebranding and chart a new course towards a better future.