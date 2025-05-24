Congratulations to CEC—and a well-deserved salute to LuSE for being the cradle of Zambia’s first homegrown billion-dollar enterprise.

CEC HITS $1 BILLION VALUATION ON THE LUSE!

By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka



Good morning colleagues. I woke up to the news that CEC has achieved a $1bn valuation of the Lusaka Stock Exchange! This gives hope to most of us who really push wealth creation for Zambians! Guys its possible to build the next billionaire in Zambia!





As a former member of the Nuclear negotiating team (Head of the Commercial Group) between the Zambian government and the Russian government, I cannot not over emphasize the importance of the energy sector as a catalyst for national economic growth.





So the Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) has officially become the first Zambian company to surpass US $1 billion in market capitalization, making it the most valuable brand on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE). This outstanding achievement, confirmed by LuSE trading data of 23 May 2025, positions CEC not only as a national pride but also as a continental leader in private sector-driven energy development.



1. So what is Market Capitalization—and Why It Matters





Market capitalization, or market cap, refers to the total market value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock. It is calculated by multiplying the company’s share price by the total number of its outstanding shares. Market cap is a critical measure of a company’s size, financial stability, and investor confidence. A $1 billion market cap places CEC in the elite category of “unicorn” companies—public firms with valuations exceeding the billion-dollar threshold.





This status signals that the company is not only financially strong but also widely trusted by investors who see long-term growth potential and solid governance practices. For a Zambian firm to reach this benchmark speaks volumes about the maturity of the local capital markets and the evolving investment climate in the country.





2. Why CEC’s Milestone Matters for Zambia’s Energy Future



CEC’s record valuation comes at a time when the region is under severe energy pressure due to the worst drought in decades, which has wiped out about 70% of Zambia’s hydropower generation. Yet, despite this adversity, CEC has managed to inspire investor confidence through its bold strategic decisions and strong financial performance.





Key to this success was the issuance of a US $200 million green bond, channeled through its subsidiary, CEC Renewables Limited. This initiative is transforming Zambia’s energy landscape, setting the stage for the country’s largest solar power capacity of 236MW by year-end 2025. The company is also expanding cross-border transmission with a second interconnector to the DRC, enhancing export potential and regional grid stability.





This level of innovation and investment not only strengthens energy security but also enhances Zambia’s standing in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), positioning it as a key energy player in regional trade.





3. Opportunities for Zambians in the Energy Sector



CEC’s growth unlocks a multitude of opportunities for Zambian citizens and businesses:





– Employment Creation: The expansion of renewable energy and transmission infrastructure will create new technical, construction, and operations jobs, especially for young engineers and technicians.





– Local Entrepreneurship: SMEs can participate in the energy value chain—ranging from equipment supply to environmental services and logistics.



– Green Innovation: CEC’s focus on solar energy and sustainability opens doors for local startups to enter the green tech space through partnerships or service provision.





– Capital Market Participation: Zambians can invest in listed companies like CEC through LuSE, enabling wealth creation and financial inclusion.



– Skills Development: Collaboration with universities and training institutions can foster specialized programs in energy economics, renewable engineering, and power systems management.





4. A Win for LuSE and the Nation



This milestone is not just a triumph for CEC but also a historic moment for the Lusaka Securities Exchange, which has now officially given birth to a billion-dollar brand. It validates the strength of Zambia’s regulatory environment, the effectiveness of LuSE as a capital mobilization platform, and the country’s readiness to support high-growth, high-impact companies.





As the country grapples with climate challenges and a changing energy landscape, CEC is proving that sustainable innovation and solid governance can attract capital, build investor trust, and deliver national progress. There is enough room for everyone!





Congratulations to CEC—and a well-deserved salute to LuSE for being the cradle of Zambia’s first homegrown billion-dollar enterprise.