UFC star, Conor McGregor is facing a new civil lawsuit filed by a woman accusing him of s£xu@l ass@ult during the 2023 NBA finals in Miami.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the US district court for the southern district of Florida, also names the Miami Heat and Basketball Properties LLC, which operates the Kaseya Center, as defendants.

The woman alleges that McGregor s3xually assaulted her in a bathroom at the arena after Game 4 between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on 9 June 2023.

The plaintiff, identified as a 49-year-old Wall Street vice president, claims McGregor was served alcohol by arena staff despite being visibly intoxicated.

The lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and the Kaseya Center of gross negligence for failing to ensure a safe environment. It alleges that McGregor led the woman into a restroom stall and s£xually ass@ulted her after an associate forcibly took her to McGregor.

The suit seeks compensatory damages exceeding $75,000, medical expenses, and other relief.

The incident was initially reported to Miami police on 11 June 2023.

However, in October 2023, the Florida state attorney’s office declined to pursue criminal charges. McGregor has denied the allegations, calling them a “shakedown”. His attorney, Barbara Llanes, stated, “Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”

The lawsuit also highlights an earlier incident that night when McGregor punched the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie, during a half-time skit promoting a pain relief spray, resulting in the mascot’s hospitalization.

Despite this, arena staff allegedly continued serving McGregor alcohol.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Jim Dunn, said that the civil suit is his client’s only remaining avenue for justice. Dunn noted that his client aims to raise awareness about sexual assault and is concerned about the lawsuit’s potential impact on her career. “Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault,” Dunn said.