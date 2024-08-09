Consequence Hits Out At Kanye West’s Dentist Over Nitrous Gas Allegations

Consequence has new music on the way with longtime friend and collaborator Kanye West – as well as something to say to the dentist who has allegedly gotten Ye addicted to nitrous oxide.

Following allegations of the potentially fatal addiction by former chief of staff and far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos, Cons took to Instagram with a video clip of a studio session with Ye and Timbaland.

In addition to revealing his next single will feature YNW Melly and production by Ye and Timbo, he hit out at the dentist who’s allegedly supplying Ye with the gas.

“G.O.O.D. things come To those who wait..” he said in the post on Wednesday (August 7). “Me and YE in @Timbaland studio cooking up what would be my next single ‘Overdose’ featuring @YNWMelly THIS FRIDAY 08.09.24.”

“By The Way Fuck Thomas Connelly If That Shit Is True!!!” he added.

The new song follows a collab between the two released last month titled “No Apologies,” though the track doesn’t actually feature Ye rapping. Instead, he speaks on the intro and then harmonizes with Cons on the chorus.

In an affidavit filed by Yiannopoulos against Thomas Connelly to the California Dental Board, he claims that the dentist is charging Kanye more than $50,000 per month for the gas.

In the filing, Yiannopoulos makes a number of wild allegations against Connelly, including that he desired to run West’s Yeezy company and develop a “personal use N²O² system” for an annual salary of $2.4 million.



Yiannopoulos also claims that Connelly got the rap mogul hooked on nitrous gas and would deliver canisters of it to his home, while Kanye has been frequently seen inhaling it through an oxygen mask.

The affidavit references a video posted online of Ye appearing to self-administer the gas while addressing boxer Ryan Garcia, saying: “Ryan Garcia, this Ye. I’m on the nitrous.”

AD

AD LOADING…

Yiannopoulos claims that as a result of his gas addiction, Kanye has developed “distressing” side-effects and his behavior has concerned several Yeezy employees.

The affidavit cites a claim made by current Yeezy employee Eric Cui in June that Kanye underwent a brain scan which “revealed evidence of permanent brain damage from rampant, prolongued abuse of nitrous oxide.”



Ye’s former chief of staff also says that Connelly defrauds his dental customers by using fake diamonds and that he charged Lil Yachty over $1 million to implant potentially fake diamonds in his teeth.

Outside of Connelly, the affidavit claims that Kanye West has been robbed of a number of important belongings by an advisor named Paul Johnson.

Yiannopoulos claims items stolen include West’s Grammy Awards, as well as more personal belongings such as his mother’s death certificate and mementos from the births of his children.

For his part, Connelly denies the allegations, saying they are “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”



Connelly also claims that Yiannopoulos is trying to destroy his reputation.

Kanye himself has not yet commented on the accusations.