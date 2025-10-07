CONSIDER ZMP OR FDD FOR SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE, SIWILA URGES PF



Lusaka… Tuesday October 7, 2025 – Former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy National Youth Chairman, Benja Siwila, has urged the PF leadership to urgently identify another opposition political party as a special purpose vehicle to strengthen coordination and participation in national political activities following the withdrawal of Pastor Peter Chanda and his New Congress Party from the Tonse Alliance.





Mr. Siwila said the decision by Pastor Chanda’s party to prematurely exit the alliance should not discourage the opposition but rather serve as an opportunity to re-strategize and realign with other like-minded political movements that share the vision of offering credible checks and balances to the current administration.





He emphasized that the opposition landscape still has several viable partners, even within the Tonse Alliance, with valid documentation and shared political values.





Among these, he cited Zambia Must Prosper, led by Kelvin Fube Bwalya, and the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) under State Counsel Chifumu Banda, as examples of potential partners that could work effectively with the PF toward common national objectives.





Mr. Siwila stressed that while the Patriotic Front continues to address its ongoing legal battles, it remains crucial for the party to actively participate in upcoming by-elections as part of its broader mobilization and rebuilding efforts ahead of the 13th August, 2026 general elections.





He further called on the PF leadership and members to stay united and focused on strengthening grassroots structures, rebuilding public confidence, and consolidating alliances that will position the opposition as a credible alternative in the next electoral cycle.





“The PF must not allow internal challenges or alliance setbacks to derail its mission. The goal is to keep mobilizing, keep engaging, and ensure that we remain a formidable political force ready for 2026,” Mr. Siwila stated.