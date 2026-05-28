Consortium of Civil Societies petitions Lusaka High Court to disqualify M’membe, Dolika Banda, Gary Nkombo, Miles Sampa and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

Disqualify M’membe, Dolika Banda, Gary Nkombo, Miles Sampa and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Alexious Mulemba and 100 Independent Parliamentary Candidates





Lusaka- Thursday 28th May 2026



Isaac Mwanza and the Consortium of Civil Societies for Good Governance and Constitutionalism have petitioned the Lusaka High Court to contest the validly declared nominations of Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe and three Independent candidates.

They want the ticket of Socialist Party President, Dr. Fred M’membe to be disqualified on the allegations that the Running Mate, Ms. Dolika Banda does NOT have a G12 Certificate and her foreign qualifications (equivalent) have not been verified by the Zambia Qualifications Authority.



In their petition they are seeking a disqualification for Dr. M’membe and Dolika as a joint ticket and have sworn in evidence that;



1. A declaration that the 1st Respondent does not possess a Grade Tweive Certificate or its equivalent within the meaning of Articles 100(1)(e). 110(2) and 266 of the

Constitution.





2. A declaration that the nomination of the Dolika Banda is invalid.



3. A declaration that the nomination of the Dolika Banda and Dr. Fred M’membe is joint and inseparable under Article 110 of the Constitution.





4. A declaration that the invalidity or disqualification of the 1s Respondent equally

invalidates the joint nomination of the 1# and 2nd Respondents.





They also want the nominations of Gary Nkombo, Miles Sampa and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to be annulled on account that they have not resigned from their parties (UPND and PF).

They are seeking an order of court that;





1. A declaration that the nominations as independent parliamentary candidates are null and void and unconstitutional for contravening Article 51(a) of the Constitution;

The applications seem to made before the period to contest validly accepted nominations ends on Thursday 28th May 2016