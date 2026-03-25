FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PUBLIC NOTICE:



CONSTITUTIONAL COURT SETS DATE FOR JUDGMENT ON PEOPLE’S PACT APPLICATION TO STAY 2026 ELECTION DELIMITATION



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LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – The nation is hereby informed that the Constitutional Court of Zambia has officially scheduled the judgment of the application filed by the People’s Pact.



The application seeks an order to stay the implementation of the constituency and ward delimitation exercise currently being undertaken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the purpose of the 2026 General Election.





Judgment Details



Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Venue: Supreme Court, Lusaka

Time:09.00hrs

Matter: Application for a Stay of Implementation (Delimitation Exercise). The matter comes up for delivery of judgment before the Full Court.





Background



The People’s Pact has moved the Court to halt the ongoing delimitation process, citing concerns over the constitutional framework and the potential impact on the upcoming 2026 electoral map. This legal action follows the recent commencement of the delimitation exercise by the ECZ, which is intended to redefine electoral boundaries ahead of the April 30 certification deadline for the voters’ register.





The People’s Pact contends that the current implementation requires further judicial scrutiny to ensure it aligns with the will of the people and the principles of fair representation.





We urge all stakeholders, members of the press, and the general public to attend Court as this matter carries significant weight for the integrity and organization of the 2026 General Elections. The People’s Pact remains committed to ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, constitutional, and inclusive of all Zambian voices.

#Ends

Issued by:

Peter Sinkamba, Chairman, People’s Pact