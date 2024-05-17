Contract extension at 40 – Al-Nassr ready for Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to extend his contract with Al-Nassr, a move that would see him continue playing well into his 40s.

Despite nearing 40, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner shows no signs of slowing down, having scored an impressive 48 goals in 47 appearances this season alone. Since joining the Middle Eastern club, Ronaldo has amassed a total of 62 goals in 66 games across all competitions.

Ronaldo is set to reach the milestone of 40 years old in February 2025, with his current contract expiring next summer. He currently enjoys the most lucrative terms in world football, having joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr as a free agent following his departure from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Al-Nassr are understandably keen to keep Ronaldo’s ability and marketing appeal on their books as they look to make more big signings this summer, with Ben Jacobs telling talkSPORT: “2025 is a really key year in Saudi Arabia for two reasons.

One, because Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expires, although my understanding is that he may renew for one year.

And two, the television rights are up for renewal and, as you can imagine, in Egypt with Mohamed Salah and Portugal with Ronaldo and/or Bruno Fernandes, there could well be big audiences and lucrative renewals to be had.

Depending on if Ronaldo stays, if Fernandes joins and if Salah arrives, and as a consequence, the next 12 months are all about planning who is going to resonate with the international audience. I am told that the Saudi dealmakers want another marquee star from Portugal because they have built up an audience through Ronaldo.

If Fernandes comes in 2025 or, potentially but less likely, 2024 then that is a continuation which means maybe you retain that audience and cash in on that audience when the renewal comes up in 12 months time.”

There are rumors circulating about Portuguese playmaker Fernandes potentially leaving Manchester United, with Bayern Munich also expressing interest in acquiring him.

Meanwhile, Egypt international Salah is nearing the end of his contract with Liverpool, raising the possibility that he may need to be sold during the upcoming transfer window.