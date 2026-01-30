Contractor Starts Building Mortuary Instead Of Hospital Wards In Nigeria

The Governor of Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria, Uno Emo, has chastised one contractor who misplaced priorities after he was tasked to build a health facility to serve the people.

After awarding contracts, government officials inspect sites from time to time to ensure the projects are underway, and during one of the visits in Nigeria, a video took over the internet.

Uno Emo visited a site which was supposed be used for an ultra-modern hospital facility, and to his greatest surprise, the contractor was doing something odd, which made him furious.

The contractor showed the governor the building plan, where he revealed his boys had started building the mortuary unit.

This utterance made Honorable Uno Emo angry because he expected patient wards to be built first, as the primary essence of the project is to provide health care to the Akwa-Ibom state.

An undeniable fact about death is that it is inevitable, but can be prevented if it is untimely, so the public sided with the governor in demanding the immediate commencement of the patients’ wards and halting the morgue.