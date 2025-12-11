COP TELLS HOW POST DISAPPEARED FROM SEAN TEMBO’S FACEBOOK PAGE



AN INVESTIGATOR testified how he discovered, during investigations, that an alleged insulting language posting on Patriots for Economic Progress president Sean Tembo’s Facebook was deleted.





“Based on the already preserved evidence, I proceeded to compile the report,” detective chief inspector Michael Ilishebo told Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili yesterday.



Tembo is charged with use of insulting language, an offence he is alleged to have committed between August and October 2023.





In the claimed insulting words, the accused is quoted as saying “Bally is selling a few bags of ZNS mealie meal using Shoprite, hoping to create a perception of low price is equal [to] ****”.



The unprintable word was deemed to be insulting language likely to provoke.





During continued trial, Mr Ilishebo, who operates from Zambia Police Service headquarters’ criminal investigations department – cybercrimes unit – said that in 2023, he received a request from a detective sergeant Manda.





“The request [was] with regard to a matter [Mr Manda] was investigating from a Facebook page called Sean E Tembo in regard to suspected use of insulting language.”





Mr Ilishebo said he had earlier received another request from a different investigator who asked him to preserve some evidence relating to the same insulting language inquiry.





“Based on the latest request from sergeant Manda, I proceeded to compile a report. I gave sergeant Manda a report to aid his investigations.”



Zambia Daily Mail