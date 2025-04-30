Zambian Copper will Build India



Copper could fuel India’s rise, Anil Agarwal urges bold steps by investors



New Delhi: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has post something on Thursday on social media platform X and Anil Agarwal has highlighted that copper’s rising strategic value, calling it the next gold in the era off clean energy and advanced technology and it could be the next gold for the entrepreneurs and investors a good thing for them in sometimes.



He also shared a photograph, saying that copper is the next gold and cited the example of Canada-based Barrick Gold, one of the world’s largest gold producers, rebranding itself simply as Barrick, signaling a pivot toward copper mining.



Copper is the new super metal which is being heavily used in every advanced technology, whether EVs, renewable energy infrastructure, AI, or defense equipment, he stated in the post.



He pointed out that globally, copper mines are being revitalized and new smelters are being built to meet the surging demand. Against this backdrop, India too holds significant potential in the field of critical and transition metals, he noted this also in that post.



A great opportunity for young entrepreneurs and investors, let’s make it a mission, encouraging a national push toward copper and other essential minerals