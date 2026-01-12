COPPER PRINCESSES DRAWN AGAINST RWANDA IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

The under-17 Women National Team have been drawn against Rwanda in the first round of the Morocco 2026 FIFA Women World Cup.

According to the draws for the CAF Zone, Zambia will be away to Rwanda on the weekend of April 10-12 before hosting the East Africans before hosting the East Africans a week later in Ndola.



Winner between Rwanda and Zambia will face either DR Congo or Djibouti in the second round which will be played in May.

The first leg will be played on May 22-24 with the return leg set for May 29-31.



Should Zambia proceed to the third round they will be in line to face the winners of the tussles between South Sudan and Ethiopia or Malawi versus Burundi.



The Copper Princesses have qualified to back-to-back FIFA World Cups in 2004 (Dominican Republic) and 2005 (Morocco).

Morocco will host the five yearly FIFA U17 Women World Cup tournaments as part of their now established culture to promote sports tourism.

FAZ