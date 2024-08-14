Copper Queens Coach Bruce Mwape and his technical bench must go-Elvis Nkandu



Minister of Sports calls for dissolution of the Copper Queens technical bench



|By Aaron Mubanga |August 12, 2024|



Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Honourable Elvis Nkandu believes it’s time for the Copper Queens technical bench to leave the stage.



Nkandu believes the tipping point was Zambia’s 6-5 loss to Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics after taking a 5-2 lead.



The Minister feels the Government should have a role to play in the picking of a coach when the National Sports Council of Zambia signs the long awaited MOU with FAZ which will make them responsible for paying for the Copper Queens coach.



Nkandu was speaking during a press conference at the New Government Complex on Monday morning.



“It was a very difficult group. In Zambia we have individual brilliance, we have talent. I think what we lack is people to mould this talent. Some of you watched Brazil play Spain, All Brazil did after scoring was to pack a bus and leave one player upfront. We have that in Barbra Banda we could have done that,” He said.



“I think on that point the technical bench should be completely done away with because at the end of the day this is taxpayers money. I think we did not deserve that , that’s a game we were winning (Australia game).”



“As the National Sports Council of Zambia signs the MOU and it’s us who will be paying the coach, we should have a role to play. We just have a role to play. Let me take this opportunity to clear the air that we don’t have the power to choose or fire a coach. It’s FAZ who is incharge of that. We just look for money when they have an engagement. I think the National Sports Council of Zambia as you sign these MOUs, let’s see how best we can play a role since we also release funds,” he added.



The Copper Queens crashed out of the Paris 2024 Olympics without a win.



Zambia lost 3-0 to the USA in the first game before a heartbreaking 6-5 defeat to Australia after giving away a 5-2 lead.



In the final game, Germany inflicted a 4-1 defeat on Bruce Mwape’s ladies.



The Copper Queens will be looking to redeem themselves next at the Women’s African Cup of Nations in Morocco.