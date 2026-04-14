Copper Queens dropping standards – Barbra Banda

Copper Queens skipper Barbra Banda has demanded improvement in the manner the Zambia Women’s Team is organised prior to fulfilling fixtures.

Poor organisation marred Zambia’s preparations prior to losing 4-0 to Canada at the ongoing FIFA Series in Brazil.

Zambia had less than 15 players in camp when getting ready for the match against Canada.

Furthermore, head coach Nora Hauptle has pulled out of the FIFA Series owing to contractual dispute with the Football Association of Zambia.

Speaking to FAZ Media in Brazil, Banda said Zambia has not organised itself well at the Brazil friendly tournament.

“These are good games, but I don’t think we have organised ourselves well. We can be the top players but if we are not organised nothing can work for us. It is not magic; we are not going to do magic to win, we need proper organisation,” Banda said.

She said the brand Copper Queens have created should be preserved.

“Starting from the management we need to do better than this because at the end of the day these are FIFA series and we keep on dropping our standards. We need to maintain our standards,” Banda said.

“Honestly, I would like to see change, more change. It is not that we can compete with European teams, but we can do better, starting from the Association and the Government, maybe they can come in to help us. You know preparation is important. We are representing Zambia; we are putting on this badge with pride, so we need to be considered,” she said.

Brazil and South Korea are the other teams competing against at the FIFA Series in South Africa.