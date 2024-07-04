COPPER QUEENS TO PLAY NEW ZEALAND IN LYON AS PART OF OLYMPIC PREPS

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

4th July 2024

FAZ CLINCHES NEW ZEALAND FRIENDLY FOR OLYMPIC BOUND COPPER QUEENS

The Zambia Women National Team will play New Zealand on July 13 in France in an international friendly match.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s team is expected to shift base to France for the final part of preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga says the game against New Zealand is one of the few that have been organized in line with the caliber of opponents in Group B.

“The Copper Queens will play the first international friendly match during the international camp against New Zealand in Lyon on July 13. The game will be played at the Stade Louis Darragon, Vichy,” says Kamanga.

“The team will play another high profile match that we will announce in due course. Our desire as always is to keep to the high standards of preparations that we have set for all our teams participating in international tournaments.”

Kamanga says New Zealand presents a good challenge having come off a World Cup which they co-hosted in 2023.

“Some of the foreign based players will join camp directly in France as their leagues are still active. We know that the Copper Queens now stand as an emerging force in the women’s game having played at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, won bronze at the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and played at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia/New Zealand,” he says.

New Zealand is ranked 28th in the world while the Copper Queens are 65th on the global charts.

The Copper Queens will open their Olympics account on July 25 against the United States of America at the Stade de Nice before playing the Matildas three days later at the same venue. Zambia will play Germany on July 31 in St Etienne in the final Group B match.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER