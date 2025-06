COPPERBELT ARTIST REJECTS MILLIONS TO PUT PERSONAL LIFE ON TV





Chef 187, a renowned Zambian hip-hop revealed he turned down an offer to expose his family on a reality TV show due to his respect for family values.





The organizers of the reality show approached him with substantial sums to take on a role that would reveal his personal life and family. However, Chef 187 refused, emphasizing his commitment to upholding his family values.