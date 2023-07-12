Copperbelt Province Will Always Stand With The Republican President On His Decisions- Hon Elisha Matambo

COPPERBELT PROVINCE WILL ALWAYS STAND WITH THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT ON HIS DECISIONS

We have taken note of some people on the Copperbelt trying to challenge the Presidential decisions.

As a province we have always been given priority by the President in terms of development and anyone who goes against the President’s decisions will not be entertained.



As Copperbelt Provincial Chairman, I hereby direct all structures not to be involved or entertain any grouping of individuals who are pulling against the Republican President and party ideologies of Unity, Job creation and Economic development.



The Republican President has constitutional powers to hire and fire and therefore such decisions must be respected by every Zambian especially UPND structures who are the bonafide custodians of the rulling party ideologies.



So far, we have a very hard working Republican President second to non in the history of mother Zambia and he needs our support not forming groupings to work against him.



As Copperbelt Province, we will not entertain indiscipline in the party and all structures are hereby directed to protect the good decisions of our President without fail.



Any individual who will be found on the wrong side of the Party ideologies and the President’s decisions will be dealt with accordingly.

As a party in the province, it’s our duty to protect our hardworking Republican President who has supported the party from opposition till now and giving us a good share of the national cake as Copperbelt Province.



Those found on the wrong side of the law should be answerable to the law on there own without involving our party structures.

To all Zambians we ask you to continue supporting our Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema because he means well for all of us as indicated so far in many campaign promises which have been fulfilled in the shortest period of time.

Issued by//

Hon Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman