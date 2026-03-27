 EXCLUSIVE | Copperbelt Tilts As Hichilema Consolidates Ground With Defections, Crowd Momentum





President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded a politically significant two-day working visit on the Copperbelt, marked by large public turnouts, structured engagements and a wave of defections that signal a shifting political undercurrent in one of Zambia’s most strategic regions.





The visit opened in Luanshya, where thousands gathered at the Technical and Vocational Teachers’ College grounds, creating a charged atmosphere that blended political mobilisation with community interaction. The President moved through the crowd before attending a prayer service at the United Church of Zambia, a sequence that reflects a now familiar pattern in his provincial visits.





Governance, religion and political messaging are increasingly being layered into a single platform, projecting both authority and accessibility.



What followed across Kitwe and surrounding districts was more politically consequential.





At the Cricket Club in Kitwe, President Hichilema received a coordinated group of defectors drawn largely from the Patriotic Front and independent ranks. The numbers are significant. More than 8,000 individuals are reported to have crossed over, including Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya, Chipata Mayor George Mwanza and Roan Member of Parliament Joel Chibuye. Several councillors from Kitwe and Ndola were also part of the movement, bringing with them local structures that often determine electoral traction on the ground.





This was not a quiet defection.



It was staged, visible and politically deliberate.



The messaging from State House was equally direct. The President framed the UPND as an open political platform, stating that there is “ample space” for those willing to join. This framing matters. It positions the ruling party not as a closed incumbent structure, but as an expanding political centre capable of absorbing both allies and former opponents.





The tone of the crowd reinforced that narrative. Chants of “Bally” and “HH 2026” were visible across multiple stops, accompanied by party regalia and coordinated mobilisation. In political terms, optics are not incidental. They are currency. The Copperbelt visit delivered both volume and visibility.





The defections themselves must be read beyond individual decisions.



Local government figures such as mayors and councillors are not just symbolic entrants. They carry networks, influence over community structures and proximity to voters. When such figures move, they do not move alone. They bring organisational weight. For a region like the Copperbelt, where political loyalty has historically swung, these shifts point to a recalibration rather than isolated events.





At the same time, the underlying motivations remain layered.



Defectors cited confidence in the current administration’s economic direction and development agenda. That language is familiar in Zambian politics. It signals alignment with power, but also reflects a pragmatic reading of political momentum. In election cycles, perception often drives migration as much as policy.





What is emerging from the Copperbelt is therefore not just a series of rallies.



It is a consolidation phase.



The ruling party is tightening its hold on a region that has previously defined opposition strength. The opposition, meanwhile, is contending with internal divisions and an increasingly fluid base at local level. The contrast is becoming visible.





Still, political momentum is not permanence.



Crowds can gather. Structures can shift. Alliances can expand. The decisive test remains electoral translation. Whether this Copperbelt surge converts into votes in 2026 will depend not only on mobilisation, but on policy delivery, economic conditions and the ability of rivals to reorganise.



For now, the signal is clear. The Copperbelt is not static.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu