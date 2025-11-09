CopperTech Metals Inc. Launches to Strengthen U.S. Copper Supply Chain and Expand Global Production





Vedanta Resources Limited has announced the formation of CopperTech Metals Inc., a U.S.-domiciled company established to address America’s strategic copper needs and capitalize on rising global demand. CopperTech will own and operate the Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia, one of the world’s highest-grade copper assets with proven cobalt reserves.





CopperTech plans to increase integrated copper production from 140,000 tonnes in FY2026 to 300,000 tonnes by 2031, with a long-term goal of reaching 500,000 tonnes annually. This expansion will be supported by advanced mining infrastructure and AI-driven resource identification and extraction technologies. The company will build on Vedanta’s existing $3 billion investment in Konkola, with an additional $1.5 billion earmarked for further development.





The launch comes amid a critical juncture for U.S. supply chain security. According to the 2024 U.S. Geological Survey, the United States imports approximately 45% of its refined copper, while China produces over 45% of global supply. The Democratic Republic of Congo accounts for more than 80% of cobalt production, with China refining over 70%. CopperTech’s operations in Zambia—an ally with strong U.S. diplomatic ties—offer geographic diversification and strategic mineral access.





According to a statement issued in New York, Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Group, emphasized the significance of the venture: “CopperTech will play a pivotal role in connecting America’s critical mineral needs with Zambia’s historic copper legacy. This partnership will drive innovation in clean energy, technology, and industrial progress.”

Tom Albanese, Director of CopperTech Metals, added: “The next 25 years will require more copper than has been produced throughout all of human history. CopperTech is well positioned to serve as a strategic partner for America’s infrastructure needs.”





CopperTech’s mission to “Power the Copper Century” aligns with global forecasts from the United Nations, which project copper demand to rise by over 40% by 2040. The company aims to be a leading force in securing copper for AI, data centers, grid modernization, defense technologies, and industrial onshoring.