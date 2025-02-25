Kelvin Sampa had fake dollars



Cop’s testimony implicates Kelvin Sampa in fake dollar case



A POLICEMAN has added credence to Kelvin Sampa’s forgery case, testifying how he discovered $11,000 counterfeit notes along with 7622 suspicious papers in the car owned by the former Member of Parliament for Kasama Central.





Patron Kajimoto, a detective, forensic scientist based at Lusaka headquarters said he was assigned to search a vehicle which was impounded on allegations that it had counterfeit bank notes.





Kajimoto said upon searching the vehicle he noticed a white cotton wool and some bank notes, he found 16 bundles, and also recovered 33 bundles totalling to 49 bundles.





The 49-year old law enforcement agent also said he discovered 98 notes of American currency and had serial numbers of LL4972 beneath.



This is a case in which Sampa is facing charges of illegal possession of forged banknotes,theft by agent, and possession of paper or implements for forgery.





Earlier, the court heard how Sampa swindled a Japanese investor out of US$80,000 that was entrusted in him to purchase Gold.



Satoshi Sakamoto,62, of Tokyo a farmer and ICT company owner testified that he trusted Sampa with the gold dealing business because he told him he was President Hakainde Hichilema’s “right-hand man.”





Sakamoto also disclosed how he was invited for dinner attended by key government officials including Health Minister, Elijah Muchima.



And the witness on stand, Kajimoto further told Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga sitting under the Economic and Financial Crime’s court that on October 4, 2024 while at the office he was assigned together Detective Inspector, Martha Phiri of Anti- Fraud Unit to conduct a search on a motor vehicle which Inspector Phiri had impounded.





He said acting on the information as a trained Crime Officer with a canon camera 1100d together with Inspector Phiri, proceeded in the frontage of the Building to see the vehicle, only to find a Porsche vehicle BAL 9391.





“I covered the motor vehicle’s plates and proceeded to do the search from the boot, was a five litre of engine oil and on the passengers, I noted a black laptop bag and a blue bag.”





“I noticed a white cotton wool and some bank notes. Inside, the bag was also a micro-safe and on the recovery currency was an American bill. I found 16 bundles and inside the black metal safe I recovered 33 bundles totaling 49 of these I discovered 98 notes of American currency had same serial numbers being LL4972 beneath,” he said.



Kajimoto testified that he further discovered one note of American currency bill K100 and further discovered 11 notes without serial numbers.





He said the recovered notes went to 11,000 American currency bill.



“In the same process, I learnt that the batches had plain light green papers that were placed between in establishing as in how many, I discovered that he had 7622 plain light greenish and other 13 more which were found inside the bag,” he said.





The witness said the process was recorded by way of taking photos of the proceedings.



“After the search, I placed back the currency I had discovered and handed over for further Bank of Zambia verification on Monday 7, October 2024. I got the memory from the Canon and connected it to the laptop and produced a photography cover,” he said.



Trial continues today