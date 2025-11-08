Cornell University to pay $60 million to restore funding in deal with Trump admin

Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million in a deal with the Trump administration that would restore millions in federal funding and end federal investigations into the school.

According to The New York Times, Cornell will pay $30 million in fines and invest an additional $30 million in agriculture and farming programs.

President Donald Trump’s government abruptly froze funding to Cornell in April amid accusations of racial discrimination and antisemitism.

In June, the university warned that it must “immediately address our significant financial shortfalls by reducing costs and enacting permanent change to our operational model.”

“This agreement revives that partnership, while affirming the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence, and institutional autonomy that, from our founding, have been integral to our excellence,” Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said in a statement on Friday.