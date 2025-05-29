COSMAS NG’ANDWE SAYS IT WAS OFFENSIVE FOR OWAS RAY MWAPE TO INCLUDE PAST AMVCA WINNERS IN HIS CONGRATULATORY POST





Filmmaker and actor Cosmas Ng’andwe expressed displeasure in the manner veteran filmmaker Owas Ray Mwape congratulated him after he won an African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award(AMVCA) for his film Mwizukanji earlier this month.





Talking to Edna of ZMB Talks, Cosmas Ng’andwe said the veteran actor’s inclusion of all past Zambian film projects that have won an AMVCA in a post meant to congratulate him was offensive and made with wrong timing.





“Why now? When we are still celebrating something big. Look, the timing, right? For me, I find this a bit offensive because you are basically telling me that don’t celebrate you are not the first one to win. Let me give you a list of people that have won,” Cosmas Ng’andwe vented in displeasure.





The filmmaker, who said he, like everyone else, celebrated past winners when they won and respects other people’s work, including Mr. Owas Ray Mwape’s work and accolades – said the veteran filmmaker could have waited for dust to settle before making the post which listed past winner.





He further added that the veteran filmmaker who he regards as an elder (abafyashi) shared a similar message in a “NAMA” group which said in part, “As we said, dear Nama, as you celebrate this… remember to acknowledge the people that also… to re-celebrate the people.”





“So that what? So that I should feel less of a winner? No. I was very offended, and I genuinely, honestly, don’t care,” said Cosmas Ng’andwe.



The filmmaker who says he faces his struggles alone and the congratulatory message didn’t sit well with him shared his strong conviction, “Even without the support of people who have been before us, we are going to penetrate.”





Owas Ray Mwape’s remarks have sparked conversation about timing and recognition in the film industry, with Cosmas Ng’andwe feeling overshadowed.





Despite the filmmaker living by his late director’s words, “If the old are not doing what is right, let them be taught by us the young ones,” still, the focus remains on unity and celebrating Zambia’s continued success at the AMVCAs.



