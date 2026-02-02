COST LIVING WILL GO UP WITH CURRENT ZESCO TARIFFS – DODIA





FINANCIAL Analyst, Yusuf Dodia, has warned that the current high cost of electricity, is likely to have a ripple effect on the cost of doing business in the country.





Members of the public have recently raised concerns over high electricity tariffs, with many complaining that purchased electricity units are depleting much faster than expected.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Dodia expressed concern that maintaining the current tariffs will push up prices of locally manufactured goods, noting that electricity is a key input in the manufacturing process.





“Manufacturers of locally produced goods will have no choice but to increase prices in order to meet the cost of electricity,” said Mr. Dodia.





He further warned that the continued policy of commercializing the energy sector in the country is contributing to these challenges.



RCV