Cost of living will only reduce if Zambia grows economy – BoZ Governor

By Mubanga Mubanga



Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya says the cost of living will come down in Zambia if the country grows the economy.





And the Bank of Zambia has maintained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14.5 percent.



Speaking at the MPR press briefing yesterday, Dr Kalyalya said the only way the country would conquer the high cost of living was through economic growth.





“The cost of living won’t come down until we do these things, which is, grow the economy, have more employment generated, that is what will bring about that lower cost of living,” Dr Kalyalya said.

“But it is like we want to flip, unless now you are going to get subsidies, where is the money for subsidies going to come from? We have (to) raise money for subsidies.”





He said the government did not have money of its own saying it got money from



