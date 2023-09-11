Could It Be That Hh Doesn’t Love Prayers Or The Wind Is Too Strong For Him- Edwin Lifwekelo

COULD IT BE THAT HH DOESN’T LOVE PRAYERS OR THE WIND IS TOO STRONG FOR HIM

Rule of Law Prevail

Lusaka………….Monday 11th September 2023

In a significant turn of events, former President Edgar Lungu was to attend an inter domination event as the guest of honor but was cancelled by the police, marking a critical moment in Zambia’s political landscape. The cancellation, carried out under the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema (commonly referred to as HH), underscores the principle of the rule of law and raises questions about the evolution of HH’s stance on democracy.

The church event, initially intended to be a platform for spiritual and community engagement, took an unexpected political twist when former President Edgar Lungu was invited as the guest of honor. Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, represented the Patriotic Front (PF) party during his tenure. He is the former Head of State who has the right to worship.

The police cited security concerns and potential political tension as the reasons behind their decision. The move was seen by some as an attempt to prevent a potential clash between supporters of the former president and those of the current administration.

The rule of law is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society. It ensures that all individuals and institutions, regardless of their status or position, are subject to the same set of laws and regulations. In the context of the church event’s cancellation, the government’s decision to prioritize security and uphold the rule of law is crucial. It sends a clear message that Zambia’s democratic values are gone.

The cancellation of the church event where former President Edgar Lungu was to be , raises questions about whether HH’s actions align with his previous rhetoric.

Never at anytime did the PF government then stop him from going to places of worship.

Yes hh could be stopped from doing certain things because he was violent with his people whenever they met PF and an example is when he blocked Former President Edgar Lungu Motorcade.

This President must learn and know that ECL is the Former Head of State and therefore must not be treated like an Opposition Leader..

That cancellation highlights the complex interplay between democracy, the rule of law, and political dynamics in Zambia. While it is essential to uphold democratic values and respect the rule of law, The incident serves as a reminder that in a functioning democracy, the government must carefully balance these competing interests to ensure the stability and well-being of the nation. As Zambia continues to navigate its political landscape, the commitment to upholding democratic principles and the rule of law remains of paramount importance.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director