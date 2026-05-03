UPDATE Eswatini

COULD TAIWAN PRESIDENT HAVE USED KING MSWATI’S JET TO EVADE CHINA?

It appears Taiwanese President Ching-te Lai may have sneaked into the country using King Mswati’s private jet after his own aircraft was reportedly blocked by China.

President Lai Ching-te has arrived in Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, after a previously scheduled trip was postponed in late April. The delay came after three African nations revoked overflight permissions for Lai’s charter jet, a move Taipei said was due to Chinese interference.

Lai announced his arrival in a Facebook post on Saturday, saying the visit was arranged following days of coordination by diplomatic and national security teams. He said the trip aims to deepen economic, agricultural, cultural, and educational ties between the two countries.-C24