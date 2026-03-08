COUNCIL OF ELDERS CONFERENCE PRODUCES ITS “BEST PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE” KAPEMBWA SIMBAO





Former aide to President Kenneth Kaunda, Mr. Muhabi Lungu and Ambassador George Chulumanda, both from the Zambia We Want Party, delivered a victory for their party President, Mr. Kapembwa Simbao as the best candidate at the highly anticipated Council of Elders conference.





Simbao emerged winner in a process supported by former University of Zambia lecturer Dr. Neo Simutanyi, former Zesco Board Chairman Derrick Mbita Chitala and Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika.





Other promising political leaders who were invited to be part of the conference, turned down the invitation.



Citizens First President Harry Kalaba had requested the organisers to avail a comprehensive list of delegates, rules that would govern the election of a flag bearer, confirmation and participation of the Electoral Commission .





However, conference conveners failed to honour the request.



Others had expressed concern with the alleged lack of corporate governance where participating candidates were required to deposit application fees in a personal account for the Zambia We Want official.





The unassuming Simbao, who was previously not regarded as one of the most visible frontrunners in the August 13 elections, beat Lusaka Lawyer and former UKA Chairperson, Sakwiba Sikota and other candidates.





See the results below:



Yusuf Dodia 25

Sakwiba Sikota 28

Chishala Kateka 32

Trevor Mwamba 45

Kapembwa simbao 47

Brian Mushimba 49





There being no one with 50+1, voting went into a run off between the top two candidates where Simbao got 65 percent of the vote to be declared winner.