Council Workers: A Harsh Reality Under the UPND Government- Edwin Lifwekelo

RHETORIC RATHER THAN INTEGRITY IN THE UPND GOVERNMENT OVERWHELMIMG

Council Workers: A Harsh Reality Under the UPND Government

Lusaka……….13th September 2023

The political landscape in Zambia underwent a significant shift when the United Party for National Development (UPND) came into power. The UPND, while in opposition, was vocal in its criticism of the Patriotic Front (PF) government, accusing it of allowing party cadres to collect revenue from various sources. However, since taking office, the UPND government has failed to pay council workers for almost six months. This has raised questions about who is now responsible for collecting revenue from Council run institutions and whether the UPND government is living up to its promised reforms to ensure that Councils were responsible for revenue collections from all its wholly owned institutions such as markets and Bus stations.

During its time in opposition, the UPND was a staunch critic of the PF government. One of the major accusations levelled against the PF was the alleged involvement of party cadres in the collection of revenue from various sources, particularly at the local government level. The UPND claimed that this practice not only bred corruption but also hindered the effective functioning of local government institutions.

When the UPND was swept into power,it seems to have fallen short of expectations. Council workers across the country have been left unpaid for almost six months, leading to significant hardships for these individuals and their families. This has raised the question as to whether the UPND government has addressed the issues it criticized while in opposition.

The non-payment of council workers has had severe consequences. These dedicated individuals play a crucial role in the provision of essential services at the local level, including waste collection, sanitation, and maintenance of public infrastructure. Without their salaries, many council workers are struggling to make ends meet, which has a direct impact on the daily provision of quality and ever essential services in communities.

As council workers continue to go unpaid, questions arise as to who is now responsible for revenue collection at the local government level. The UPND government, needs to clarify how revenue collection is being handled under its administration. Lack of transparency on this issue only adds to the public’s skepticism and erodes trust in the government’s ability to bring about meaningful change.

The UPND government must address these concerns promptly and provide a clear plan to rectify the situation. Additionally, citizens and civil society organizations must hold the government accountable for its promises of reform and demand transparency in revenue collection processes.

The failure to pay council workers for almost six months under the UPND government raises significant questions as to whether the change in leadership has translated into a change in the way government operations are conducted. While the UPND criticized the PF for alleged malpractices in revenue collection, it now faces accusations of its own. The plight of unpaid council workers underscores the importance of accountability, transparency, and effective governance in Zambia, and it is crucial for the government to address these issues to regain the trust of the people it serves.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director