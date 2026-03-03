COUNCILLORS KEY TO SERVICE DELIVERY – HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema has said central government depends on councillors to effectively deliver services to citizens across the country.





Speaking when he addressed councillors from across Zambia at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka yesterday, President Hichilema underscored the need for strengthened collaboration between central government and local authorities.





A total of 1,832 out of 1,858 ward councillors attended the interactive meeting, which was convened by the Head of State as part of his engagement with stakeholders nationwide





President Hichilema said dialogue was essential to improving service delivery and stressed that the role of local authorities could not be underestimated.





He stated that local authorities played a cardinal role in delivering development and described them as the engine of service delivery, with councillors being central to service provision at the grassroots level.





The President further noted that decentralisation formed part of the fabric of the New Dawn administration.





He said councillors operated at the lowest unit of the political order and lived among the people they served, adding that both local and central government must function in genuine partnership.





He emphasised that anyone elected to public office must prioritise serving the people and uphold national interest above personal considerations.





The Head of State also said all councillors, regardless of political affiliation, were elected by the people of Zambia and deserved respect.





He stated that government respected the decision made by citizens in August 2021 and that leaders must work together to deliver development.



He added that dialogue was necessary to understand the operating circumstances each leader faced.





President Hichilema urged civic leaders to enhance the quality of debate in council chambers, similar to deliberations in the National Assembly and Cabinet.



He remarked that development could not be driven while leaving councillors behind.



On councillors’ emoluments, President Hichilema disclosed that he had directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo to review councillors’ conditions of service.





He said the review would consider both the country’s economic circumstances and the challenges faced by councillors.





The President further encouraged councils to undertake revenue-generating projects, including solar initiatives, in order to strengthen their financial base.





Meanwhile, in a vote of thanks, Mphangwe Ward UPND councillor Elita Nyirenda of Mkaika Constituency said councillors had resolved to endorse President Hichilema for the August 13, 2026 general election.