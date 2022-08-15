By Fanny Kalonda

GOLDEN Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe says the country is too divided to make any progress politically, economically and socially adding that it is at war with itself.

Responding to President Hakainde Hichilema’s call for opposition party leaders to work together, Silavwe said currently members of the UPND Alliance are treated to be the only opposition political parties even at state functions while other opposition political parties are not duly recognised.

“President Hakainde Hichilema cannot build rapport with colleagues he does not respect nor recognise as his fellows. The call made by President Hakainde Hichilema to opposition political party leaders during the launch of the TAZARA Memorial Park to work together with government in ‘building and growing relationships’ is welcome and must be embraced.

It is our considered view that Zambia is a nation at war with itself. Presently our nation cannot make meaningful progress politically, economically and socially. We are too divided,” he said. “As GPZ welcomes the call by the Republican President, building sincere and lasting relationships start with respect of fellow political leaders in the opposition not even part of the UPND ruling alliance.

Currently the members of the ‘UPND Alliance’ are also treated to be the only opposition political parties even at state functions. The other opposition political parties are not duly recognised.”

Silavwe noted that any opposition political leader that has not directly and openly pledged allegiance to President Hichilema and UPND is treated like an enemy.

He said President Hichilema should disarm his media propaganda machinery away from fellow political leaders.

“Second, it involves President HH listening to objective criticism from members of the opposition. It does not take an expert to notice that any opposition political leader that has not directly and openly pledged allegiance to President HH and UPND is treated like an enemy,” Silavwe said. “Third, President HH needs to disarm his media propaganda machinery away from fellow political leaders.

Any opposition leader that has shared a divergent view from the UPND has been a subject of senseless propaganda. President HH and UPND in the opposition were brutal to fellow opposition leaders they didn’t like.”

He called on the President to have an open door policy with his fellow political leaders to promote dialogue.

Silavwe said it was possible to create and grow relationships with opposition party leaders but that it required mutual respect, listening, sincerity and dialogue.

“Dialogue is key to building rapport between and amongst people. Leaders are not different. Dialogue also helps to bring down political tensions and deepen relations. It is possible to work with government, build and grow relationship with opposition political leaders. It requires mutual respect, listening, sincerity and dialogue. GPZ stands ready to work with President HH from the opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, Silavwe urged President Hichilema to reassign his spokesperson Anthony Bwalya or return the full weight of a State House spokesperson which by extension is the republican presidents.

Silavwe observed that the presidential spokesperson does not have a clear cut job description to execute at State House and in government.

“It is my cautiously considered view that Mr Bwalya is being ‘professionally managed’ by President Hakainde Hichilema. The hopping of Mr Bwalya from one media house to another around the country indicate that he does not carry the full mandate and weight of the Republican President. Presidency is different from being in the opposition.

I have a lot of respect for Mr Anthony Bwalya, the State House/ Presidential Spokesperson mainly because I know the stuff he is made of, we are both DK (David Kaunda) products. I have no doubt that he is an intellectual who is loyal to the Republican President and our country,” said Silavwe. “The media cross country of Mr Bwalya further shows that the State House spokesperson does not have a clear cut job description to execute at Plot One and government.

It is safe to surmise that President Hichilema has no important use of this intellectual. A State House spokesperson should speak from State House and the media carries his or her message across. It ensures policy consistency and portrays stability to the government. The State House spokesperson adds to the richness of the first house in Zambia.

President Hichilema should reassign Mr Anthony Bwalya or return the full weight of a State House spokesperson which by extension is the Republican President’s. I mean no offence to Mr Anthony Bwalya and wish him well in his tour of duty.”