COUP IN NIGER A CHALLENGE TO DEMOCRATIZATION IN AFRICA – STATEMENT BY DR VERNON J MWAANGA GOEZ.

The military coup in Niger which ousted the democratically elected President, is a major set-back for democracy on the continent of Africa. President Mohamed Bazoum was elected President of Niger in 2021, in elections which international election observers as “free and fair”. He was ousted by his own Presidential Guards and subsequently, the Army of Niger, announced its support for the coup. After went through a period of holding elections for political leaders at all levels. Recent developments in Sudan, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and now in Niger, are a major setback for Africa. This is the 7th coup since 2020.

The African Union has officially taken a zero tolerance stance against the removal of democratically elected leaders by the military. There is urgent need for punitive measures to be taken by the international community against countries which change power, using unconstitutional means, because they are an affront to emerging democracies. An interim leader General Tchiane has now been appointed.

Experience teaches us that democracy – whatever you perceive it to be – is a collective undertaking that involves duties and obligations, rights and responsibilities, that bring together the leaders and the led, the elected and the electors, representatives of civil society and political institutions in a constant process of dialogue, consultation and consensus building. Africa has suffered a major setback, when you take into account the fact that there are still people out there who treat Africa as a country and not a huge continent of 55 countries . There is still a frequent practice of ascribing to the whole of Africa, failings and misfortunes which occur in one country on the African continent. For example, the Eurocentric Press used to describe the Ugandan Military dictator Idi Amin and the then President and later Emperor of the Central African Republic, as “African dictators”,whereas Benito Mussolini of Italy, Adolf Hitler of Germany and Generalissimo Franco of Spain, were never described as “European fascists”. They were always debited to their individual countries.

We must all commit ourselves to upholding democratic values. We cannot expect to develop our countries without political stability. We cannot develop our countries without the rule of law. The role of the opposition is no less important, in entrenching democracy. The challenge for them is to show that opposition is in no way contaminous with disrespect and disloyalty to the state and its institutions : and far from being a force for dissension all the time, they are integral to true widening of the frontiers of freedom. We owe it to ourselves, to the present generation and to generations yet unborn, to make sure that we succeed. Failure is not an option.

Lusaka

29th July, 2023

SOURCE: ICENGELO Radio