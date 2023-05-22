COURT ADJOURNS HON CHITOTELA, HON CHILANGWA CASE TO WEDNESDAY

…. To allow Hon Chilangwa to travel from Lusaka to Kawambwa for the commencement of defense

Kawambwa… Monday 22nd May, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Kawambwa Subordinate Court has adjourned the case involving Pambashe Member of Parliament Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela and his Kawambwa Central counterpart Hon Nickson Chilangwa to Wednesday May 24, 2023 for commencement of defence.

This was after Hon Chilangwa was absent as he was attending another court case in the Lusaka High Court.

This is in a case in which Hon Chitotela, Hon Chilangwa, Kawambwa Mayor Chifumbe Kalumba, Kunda Chitotela, Chabu Chitotela, Davy Kaniki and Charity Chibwe Musanto have been charged with one count of arson, threatening violence, malicious damage to property and four counts of assault.

It is alleged that on August 12, 2021, the two lawmakers and five others while acting together assaulted four UPND members, damaged the windscreen of the Mahindra Bolero motor vehicle valued at K400, 000 before allegedly setting it ablaze and further threatened violence.

The case was before Magistrate Martin Namushi.

The court adjourned the proceedings after the lawyer representing the accused persons submitted that Hon Chilangwa was not before the court as he was attending another court case before the Lusaka High Court.

Counsel Boniface Chiwala submitted an affidavit from the High Court Judge indicating the Accused Person (Hon Chilangwa) was in Lusaka today for the court hearing.

Counsel Chiwala submitted that the case be adjourned to 26th June, 2023 of which Magistrate Namushi declined indicating that the dates provided for the commencement of defense were agreed upon by the accused persons, prosecutor and the lawyers.

However, Magistrate Namushi adjourned the case to Wednesday to allow the accused person to travel from Lusaka to Kawambwa in readiness for the commencement of defense.

And in addressing the people who came to give him solidarity, Hon Chitotela urged them not to relent but continue showing him love and support.

He said he was impressed with the support he has been receiving since he started appearing before the court.