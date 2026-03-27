COURT BACKS SAMPA: PF CONVENTION DECLARED LEGAL IN MAJOR BLOW TO MUNDUBILE CAMP.



‎By Namangolwa Mushokabanji

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‎The Lusaka High Court has ruled that the Patriotic Front (PF) convention held on October 24, 2023, under Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, was legally constituted.



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‎In a judgment delivered on March 27, 2026, High Court Judge Conceptor Zulu found that the plaintiffs, led by Brian Mundubile and eight other Members of Parliament failed to prove their case against the defendants in the ongoing PF leadership dispute.



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‎Judge Zulu stated that the plaintiffs did not provide sufficient evidence to support their claims that the convention contravened the party constitution, particularly regarding the alleged absence of a Central Committee.



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‎As a result, the court dismissed the matter in its entirety.