COURT BAILIFFS SEIZE MUNALI NICKEL MINE ASSETS OVER UNPAID DUES





Court bailiffs in Mazabuka have seized assorted goods from Mabiza Resources Limited, a company operating Munali Nickel Mine.



Among the seized goods are earth-moving equipment, vehicles, and office furniture.



A notice of Sheriff’s sale by public auction, seen by Byta FM News, indicates that Lemmer Hydraulic Limited dragged Mabiza Resources Limited to court over unpaid dues.





The seized goods will be auctioned on 3rd and 4th September 2025, at the Mazabuka Subordinate Court.



Among the goods to be auctioned are an Eproc dump truck, a Tata bus, a Toyota Hilux, a front-end loader, a bulldozer, a Tata tipper truck, and an excavator.





Earlier in May, Mabiza Resources Limited management abruptly shut down operations at the mine, sending workers on paid leave.



However, workers have gone two months without getting paid.





The mine owes workers salaries, as well as contractors and suppliers of goods and services.





Southern Province Minister Credo Najuwa recently visited the mine on a fact-finding mission, during which he ordered management to resume operations and pay workers.



Byta FM