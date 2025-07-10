Court can’t stop bill 7, it’s already in Parliament – Speaker Nelly Mutti

Speaker Mutti Defends Bill 7’s Progress Despite Court Ruling



Speaker Nelly Mutti has clarified that Bill 7 of 2025 can still proceed in Parliament if the Justice Minister chooses to advance it. She stated the bill followed proper procedures and that the Constitutional Court’s ruling only affected its pre-parliamentary process and not its current status in the House.



Mutti reaffirmed Parliament’s independence, asserting that no external body can halt a legislative process once underway.