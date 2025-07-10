Court can’t stop bill 7, it’s already in Parliament – Speaker Nelly Mutti

Speaker Mutti Defends Bill 7’s Progress Despite Court Ruling
Speaker Nelly Mutti has clarified that Bill 7 of 2025 can still proceed in Parliament if the Justice Minister chooses to advance it. She stated the bill followed proper procedures and that the Constitutional Court’s ruling only affected its pre-parliamentary process and not its current status in the House.
Mutti reaffirmed Parliament’s independence, asserting that no external body can halt a legislative process once underway.
Here we go again. This woman is a danger to our democracy.
How can a bill based on a flawed process have legitimacy in our National Assembly?
A flawed process can’t be the basis for enactment of our laws. It’s high time we started holding some of these compromised officials in contempt of court. This is not the alleged forgery and utterly case involving the Registrar of Societies’ letter which led to Robert Chabinga’s appointment as Leader of the Opposition.( Which case will be revisited at some time)
The issue at hand is much more serious. It’s the democracy of Zambia stake…and the attempt to usurp power from the people
of Zambia to a selected group..a group of sacreds and allied sacreds. This won’t be allowed.
Bill 7 is dead. It cannot be brought back to Parliament again.
As guided by the Court, establish a constitutional Review commission, get views from the people, and then do a draft Bill 8 or 9 or whatever..in 2027.
We don’t know where the 55 Additional parliamentary seats are coming from. What is the basis?
And we demand that government makes public the delimitation report, and the complete 2022 Census Report.
Mrs Nellie Mutti Bill 7 won’t be allowed in Parliament again. We will halt the process in the Constitutional Court.
Thank you.