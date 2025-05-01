COURT CONVICTS FORMER LUMEZI MP MUNIR ZULU FOR SEDITIOUS PRACTICES



The Lusaka Magistrate Court has convicted former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for seditious practices, under Section 60 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The court found that Zulu, on September 6, 2023, posted a statement on social media claiming he had received credible information that President Hakainde Hichilema would dissolve Parliament and call early elections on September 8, 2023.



Prosecutors argued that Zulu’s remarks could incite public disorder and create disaffection against the government.



Magistrate Trevor Kasanda ruled that Zulu’s words carried a clear seditious intent and dismissed the defence’s argument that he was joking.



The court has adjourned the matter to Friday, May 2, 2025, for mitigation before sentencing.



Diamond TV