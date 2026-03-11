BREAKING NEWS: COURT DISMISSES MORGAN NGONA CASE FOR WANT OF PROSECUTION





Lusaka, Zambia – 10 March 2026



The High Court has dismissed the main matter filed by Morgan Ngona against Miles Sampa, ruling that the case lacked prosecution after remaining unresolved for an extended period.





In a ruling delivered by Judge C.C. Zulu,the court dismissed the entire application brought by Ngona for “want of prosecution.”





The case had challenged the decision by Miles Sampa,in his capacity as President of the Patriotic Front (PF), to remove Ngona from the position of Secretary General.





The court’s decision effectively means that the challenge against the decision was not sustained, leaving the earlier action by Sampa to remove Ngona as Secretary General standing.





Following the ruling, Ngona and his associates have reportedly filed an application seeking to *stay the same ruling pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.* The application seeks to temporarily halt the effect of the judgment while the appellate process is pursued.





Observers note that the matter has remained before the courts for nearly three years without substantive prosecution of the main claim.





Legal interpretations of the ruling further suggest that the Kabwe injunction, which was previously linked to the dispute, may now have limited relevance given the dismissal of the main case in which Ngona sought to assert his position as Secretary General.





The development could potentially allow the party to move forward with internal processes, including discussions around holding a party convention, which Miles Sampa has previously indicated he would be willing to facilitate in pursuit of consensus within the party.



Issued by:



Michael Zephaniah Phiri



Deputy Second Vice Chairman – Information and Publicity (MCC)

Patriotic Front (PF)