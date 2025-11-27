COURT DISMISSES NAKACHINDA’S APPLICATION TO SUMMON WITNESSES



The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has dismissed politician Raphael Nakacinda’s application to summon witnesses, among them a police officer, to testify in his favour





This is in a case the faction Patriotic Front secretary general is charged with seditious practices.





His charge came after he alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema had ordered law enforcement agencies to raid former President Edgar Lungu’s residence in Chifwema area.





Mr Nakacinda, who is serving an 18 months jail term for defamation of the President, is currently on his defence.



ZDM