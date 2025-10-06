COURT DOWNGRADES  ZED FARMER’S  MURDER CHARGE TO MANSLAUGHTER

COURT DOWNGRADES MARIA ZALOUMIS’ MURDER CHARGE TO MANSLAUGHTER



By Nelson Zulu



Farmer Maria Zaloumi’s murder charge has been revised to manslaughter and has since been granted bail, along with her Nigerian lover and 3 farm workers.





Appearing before Kabwe Resident Magistrate Wamundila Liswaniso this morning, the accused were informed that through a consent by the Director of Public Prosecutions Gilbert Phiri, their offence had been revised from murder to manslaughter under section 199 of the Penal Code.





The 4 are accused of causing the death of 20-year-old Enock Simfukwe at a farm in Central Province, and their matter has been committed to the high court for trial after they were granted bail in the sum K20,000 each with two working sureties.





22-year old Enock Simfukwe of 16 miles is alleged to have died at Ms. Zaloumi’s farm leading to her arrest along with her Nigerian husband Nathaniel Barthrem 34, Daniel Chiluwa, 40, farm manager, Fortune Mwitangati, 23 and Gift Daka, 25.



PHOENIX NEWS