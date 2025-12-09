COURT FINDS PULE WITH CASE TO ANSWER



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with seditious practices.





Earlier, Pule pleaded not guilty to the offence of seditious practices and trial commenced.



When the matter came up for ruling on a case or no case to answer, Monday, Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya said a prima facie case had been established to justify the accused being called upon to make his defence.





“It is clear that a prima facie case is made out where the prosecution adduces evidence establishing an essential ingredient or ingredients of the offence and the evidence is implicating the accused one way or the other in such a manner that a reasonable tribunal might convict upon, given that the accused offers nothing in defence.

Where the evidence of the prosecution has not implicated the accused in one way or the other, then in that case a prima facie case has not been made out. I have considered the evidence on record and it appears to me that a prima facie case has been established to justify the accused being called upon to make his defence. This said, I put the accused person on his defence for the subject offence of seditious practices,” said Magistrate Munyinya.



However, Magistrate Munyinya adjourned the matter to Friday, December 12, 2025, for Pule to indicate how he intends to proceed with his defence.



News Diggers