COURT GRANTS BAIL TO CHILDREN IN CONFLICT WITH THE LAW IN CHINGOLA TERRORISM CASE





Chingola | December 22, 2025 – In the latest development in the case of 34 individuals charged with terrorism in connection with the November 8, 2025 stone-throwing attack on President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola, the Chingola Subordinate Court today granted bail to nine children in conflict with the law.





The nine children have each been granted bail of K10,000 on their own recognizance, secured by two sureties in the same amount. One surety must be a parent or legal guardian, and the other must be a person employed by a reputable organisation.





This means that after the children fulfil the bail conditions, they will be released without paying money to the court upfront, on the formal promise that they will attend all court hearings and comply with bail conditions. Each child is required to have two sureties in the same amount, one of whom must be a parent or legal guardian and the other surety must be employed by a reputable organisation.

The sureties are legally responsible for ensuring that the children attend court and adhere to all bail conditions. Should a child fail to appear in court or breach any condition, the sureties will be required to pay the K10,000 each. The 25 adult accused persons remain in lawful custody, as terrorism is a non-bailable offence under Zambian law.





The court granted bail to the children pursuant to Section 73(2) of the Children’s Code Act No. 12 of 2022, which allows courts to release children in conflict with the law on bail even in cases involving non-bailable offences. This reflects the principle that children require special treatment in the justice system, with emphasis on supervision and rehabilitation rather than prolonged pre-trial detention.





For context, the terrorism charges arise from violent disturbances during a public address by President Hichilema in Chiwempala, Chingola, when members of the crowd that had gathered to listen to the presidential address, threw stones at the podium and presidential motorcade. The unrest escalated into arson and widespread property damage.





All 34 accused, including nine children in conflict with the law, first appeared in court on December 15, 2025, facing the bailable offences of riotous demolition, arson, and theft. Bail was denied for the 25 adults, while the children were initially granted bail on December 17, 2025.

Shortly thereafter, the State amended the indictment to include terrorism, a non-bailable offence. The children’s lawyers subsequently applied for bail under Section 73(2) of the Children’s Code Act, and the Court today granted bail, exercising its statutory discretion.



The matter has been adjourned to January 2, 2026, for mention.



NPA