COURT HEARS FINGERPRINTS FROM MURDERED IBA DIRECTOR GENERAL’S VEHICLE MATCHED THOSE OF ONE OF THE SUSPECTS





The Lusaka High Court has heard that fingerprints lifted from the vehicle of murdered Independent Broadcasting Authority –IBA-Director General Guntila Muleya matched those of one of the suspects, systems engineer, Samuel Dokowe.





Scene of crime officer Victor Shamapango, 40, this morning testified before High Court Judge Vincent Siloka that he was assigned on July 26, 2024 to inspect an abandoned brown Toyota Prado, Registration BAL 5763, at G and Sons garage in Chawama.





He has told the court that, he photographed the vehicle and lifted fingerprints from door handles, windows and the steering wheel using hinge lifters and powder, and preserved the images on a memory card before sending samples for laboratory examination.





Mr. Shamapango said the subsequent forensic analysis returned a positive match to prints taken from the accused Samuel Dokowe, and that he informed the investigating officer after receiving the results and confirmed that following initial inquiries, investigators had located and detained 4 suspects in connection with the matter.





In this case, 2 police officers M’thusani Dokowe Basa and Alex Caleb Zulu, Businessman Samuel Dokowe, and IBA Accountant Francis Chipyoka are jointly accused of murder contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code over the killing of Mr. Muleya, which is believed to have occurred in Njolwe area of Lusaka last year.



PN