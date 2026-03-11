Court hears Mugabe’s son and co-accused are in South Africa illegally





The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has appeared in court in South Africa, where it emerged that he and his co-accused are in the country illegally.





Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze, appeared before the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where they abandoned their bail application and indicated that they would like to negotiate a plea deal with the state.





The decision follows the state’s completion of its verification process regarding Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe’s legal status in South Africa.





It has since been confirmed that both accused are in the country illegally.



Their attorney, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, says this development could negatively affect their prospects of applying for bail.





The pair face several charges linked to last month’s shooting of a gardener at Mugabe’s residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, north of Johannesburg.





The charges include attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing a firearm, defeating the ends of justice, and contravention of the Immigration Act.



The matter has been postponed to 17 March.



