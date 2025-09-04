COURT JAILS FREDSON YAMBA TO 3 YEARS WHILE JOE MALANJI GETS 4 YEARS WITH HARD LABOUR

Malanji and Yamba Jailed Over Corruption and Abuse of Office





By Hannock Kasama



Former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has been sentenced to four years in prison, while his co-accused, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, has received a three-year sentence.





Lusaka Acting Chief Resident Magistrate Irene Wishimanga handed down the custodial sentences today, following their convictions yesterday.





Mr. Malanji was found guilty on seven counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime, while Mr. Yamba was convicted on two counts of willful failure to follow procedure in the disbursement of public funds.





Mr. Malanji’s conviction relates to the possession of a Bell 430 helicopter, a Bell 206 Jet Ranger, and three houses located in the Silverest area of Chongwe District, acquired between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021.





Mr. Yamba’s charges stem from the irregular authorization of a ZMW 108 million transfer to the Zambian Mission in Turkey for real estate procurement, between January 2020 and August 2021.





In her ruling, Magistrate Wishimanga emphasized that custodial sentences were necessary both as punishment and as a deterrent to others in positions of power.





She noted that the state had established a prima facie case against Mr. Malanji, who failed to justify the source of funds used to import the helicopters and construct the houses.

