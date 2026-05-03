Germany sees U.S. troop cut as expected — Poland raises concern







Boris Pistorius said a potential U.S. troop reduction of around 5,000 personnel from Germany was anticipated, framing it as a push for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security.





Germany signaled it will accelerate military expansion and defense investment, positioning the move as both a challenge and an opportunity to reduce reliance on Washington.





Meanwhile, Donald Tusk warned the decision could weaken alliance cohesion, stressing that internal fragmentation poses a serious risk to transatlantic security.





Concerns are growing that any reduction before Europe’s defenses are fully ready could impact deterrence dynamics in the region.