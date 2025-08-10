Court orders Chabinga to pay $10,000 to businessman



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has entered a judgment in default against Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga in a civil matter, ordering him to pay back US$10,000 of Abdulaziz Ahmed Muhammed.









According to court documents the plaintiff

filed a Praecipe for entry of judgment in default of service, requesting the court to grant judgment against the defendant due to his failure to respond to the summons served.





The plaintiff claims K280,000 which is equivalent to around US$10,000 stated in the summons.





And the court on July 25, 2025 entered judgment in favour of the plaintiff and ordered Chabinga to pay back the money, plus interest costs.





“Take notice that on July 25, 2025, Judgment was given. The said action in the sum of K280,00 (equivalent to $10,000) plus interest costs, in favour of the Plaintiff,” court rules .





“The amount owed is to be paid forthwith.”



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba August 10, 2025