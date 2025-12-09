COURT ORDERS  EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S SURETIES TO FORFEIT K50,000 EACH

COURT ORDERS PF PUBLICITY SECRETARY’S SURETIES TO FORFEIT K50,000 EACH





THE Lusaka Magistrates Court has ordered two sureties for Patriotic Front Publicity Secretary Emmanuel Mwamba to forfeit K50,000 each or face three months’ simple imprisonment.





This follows the failure by Chinsali Member of Parliament Kalalwe Mukosa and Bangweulu MP Anthony Kasandwe to present Mwamba before court.





When the matter came up for return of a bench warrant before Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula, the sureties informed the court that Mwamba remained in the United States, despite being scheduled to return in November for the rescheduled PF General Conference.





Mr. Mukosa explained Mwamba’s travel plans, while Mr. Kasandwe indicated his intention to recuse himself as surety. Mwamba is facing one count of seditious practices.





Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili adjourned to December 9, 2025 the case involving PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda, who is also charged with seditious practices. The adjournment followed an application by Nakachinda’s lawyer, Maluza Chongola.



ZNBC