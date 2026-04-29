Former FBI chief “indicted” claim over alleged threat to take Trump’s life



Claims are now circulating that James Comey has been indicted in the United States over a 2025 Instagram post showing seashells arranged as “86 47.”





According to U.S. prosecutors, the post is being interpreted as a potential threat to the life of Donald Trump, with reports alleging two federal charges linked to the message.





The controversy centers on the meaning of the arrangement:



“86” in American slang can mean “get rid of” or “eliminate”



“47” is widely understood as a reference to the 47th U.S. president





Combined, some interpret “86 47” as a coded message to remove or even kill the 47th president, which is why authorities may treat it as serious.



Comey has denied any violent intent, stating the post was misunderstood and that he remains innocent.





The situation is already sparking debate, with questions over whether a symbolic social media post meets the legal standard required to prove an actual threat.





M21 notes that the interpretation of the message and whether it constitutes a real threat…would ultimately be decided in court if charges are confirmed.