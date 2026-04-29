AMOS CHANDA IN COURT OVER LOAN AGAIN

Former presidential aide Amos Chanda has been taken to the Lusaka High Court by a money lending firm after a vehicle he allegedly pledged as collateral for a loan was seized by the State.



ZAM Wall Street Company Limited has sued Chanda and the Attorney General, seeking an order for the preservation or return of the motor vehicle pending determination of the matter, as well as damages for breach of contract and unlawful seizure.



In its statement of claim, the company said it advanced a loan of about K851,500 to Chanda on January 22, 2026, under a short-term facility due for repayment on February 22, 2026.



The firm stated that the loan was secured by a Toyota Fortuner, registration number CAK 55722M, which Chanda allegedly provided as collateral.



The company submitted that prior to accepting the vehicle, it conducted due diligence, including verification of ownership details with the Road Transport and Safety Agency, which indicated that Chanda was the registered owner.

It added that the loan agreement, duly executed by both parties, entitled the lender to repossess the vehicle in the event of default.



The company told the court that the loan matured and remained unpaid, thereby triggering its right to enforce the security.

However, it alleged that on April 7, 2026, officers from the Zambia Police Service Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit seized the vehicle from its premises.



The firm claimed the officers were not in uniform, did not identify themselves, and failed to produce a search warrant or any court order authorising the seizure.

It further alleged that no seizure notice or inventory was issued and that the officers did not provide any explanation or documentation to justify the action.

Despite repeated demands, the company said the police allegedly failed to disclose the basis of the seizure or details of any complainant.



The plaintiff contended that the vehicle was taken on the basis of unverified claims that it was stolen and is currently being held at an undisclosed location.



The company argued that the seizure was unlawful and had deprived it of its lawful possession and security interest, causing financial loss, inconvenience and disruption to its operations.